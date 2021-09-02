Dr. Ann Haas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Haas, MD
Dr. Ann Haas, MD is a Dermatologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School.
Sutter Medical Group1020 29th St Ste 570, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3792
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr. Haas performed MOHs surgery on my chin. It turned out to be extensive . As she started to stitch the area she realized what effect it would have on the shape of my chin. She re-evaluated how to close me up and preserved my natural chin shape. Dr.Haas has amazing skills and though she is not considered a plastic surgeon, among her expertise as a dermatologist she has a perfectionist skill at stitching one up to minimize the scar. She has performed three MOHs surgeries on my face and 3 on my body. Sincerely, Pam Jones
About Dr. Ann Haas, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538270707
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- UC Davis MC
- Brown Medical School
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
