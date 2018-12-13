Dr. Ann Ha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Ha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Ha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UC San Diego Sch Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Ha works at
Locations
Beach Pediatrics17742 Beach Blvd Ste 360, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 848-0868Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is nothing less than amazing. I was introduced to her as she was the pediatric doctor that came from Beach Pediatric which I had s different doctor for my daughter. . but I was so impressed by Dr. Ha bedside manner that I switched my daughter to Dr. Ha as her pediatrician. Its been 2 months I am so blessed to have such a wonderful doctor for my daughter. 5 Stars!!!
About Dr. Ann Ha, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1043467335
Education & Certifications
- Harbor / UCLA
- UC San Diego Sch Med
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ha speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
