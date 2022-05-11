Dr. Geny George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geny George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geny George, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT.
Dr. George works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group115 Technology Dr Unit C101, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 372-7200
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group4699 Main St Ste 209, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (845) 307-5805
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Ann George is a wonderful clinician. Gives the patient ample time to discuss the problem. I will recommend her to others. Keep up the good work.
About Dr. Geny George, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1073870697
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. George using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.