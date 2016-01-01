See All Podiatrists in Winchester, KY
Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winchester, KY. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bourbon Community Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Farrer works at Feet First Podiatry in Winchester, KY with other offices in Paris, KY and Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jan Veloso, DPM
Dr. Jan Veloso, DPM
8 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winchester Location
    172 Pedro Way, Winchester, KY 40391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 745-7890
  2. 2
    Paris Location
    8 Linville Dr Ste C, Paris, KY 40361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 745-7890
  3. 3
    Kentucky Foot Professionals
    2659 Regency Rd # 110, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 745-7890

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bourbon Community Hospital
  • Clark Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph East
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthStar
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Farrer?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Farrer to family and friends

    Dr. Farrer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Farrer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM.

    About Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538162409
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Gannon University, Erie, PA
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farrer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.