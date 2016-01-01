Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winchester, KY. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bourbon Community Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Farrer works at
Locations
1
Winchester Location172 Pedro Way, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions (859) 745-7890
2
Paris Location8 Linville Dr Ste C, Paris, KY 40361 Directions (859) 745-7890
3
Kentucky Foot Professionals2659 Regency Rd # 110, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 745-7890
Hospital Affiliations
- Bourbon Community Hospital
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthStar
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Gannon University, Erie, PA
Dr. Farrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrer works at
Dr. Farrer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.