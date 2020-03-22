Overview

Dr. Ann Fahey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Fahey works at Cooper Advanced Care Center in Camden, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.