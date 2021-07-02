Dr. Ervin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Ervin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Ervin, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Locations
Carolina Dermatology Grp.1706 Saint Julian Pl, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 771-7506
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and thorough.
About Dr. Ann Ervin, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ervin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ervin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ervin has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ervin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ervin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ervin.
