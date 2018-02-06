Dr. Ann Edmunds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmunds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Edmunds, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Edmunds, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.
Locations
Omaha Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic16929 Frances St Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 758-5330
OMAHA EAR, NOSE and THROAT CLINIC17410 Burke St Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 758-5330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edmunds has been a savior for our family! We have been to two other ENTs one at Children’s 0ne at Boystown. Their bedside manner was awful and scarred my child. Dr. Edmunds was the first doctor my little girl hopped right up in the chair and let her look In her ears. We did tubes for my son and removal of tubes for my daughter with Dr Edmunds and she was great from the start until the end! She made us feel very comfortable as parents going through with the procedures!
About Dr. Ann Edmunds, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1417995192
Education & Certifications
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Edmunds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edmunds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmunds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmunds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmunds.
