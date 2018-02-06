See All Otolaryngologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Ann Edmunds, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Ann Edmunds, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.

Dr. Edmunds works at OMAHA EAR, NOSE and THROAT CLINIC in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Omaha Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic
    16929 Frances St Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 758-5330
    OMAHA EAR, NOSE and THROAT CLINIC
    17410 Burke St Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 758-5330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Otitis Media
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 06, 2018
    Dr. Edmunds has been a savior for our family! We have been to two other ENTs one at Children’s 0ne at Boystown. Their bedside manner was awful and scarred my child. Dr. Edmunds was the first doctor my little girl hopped right up in the chair and let her look In her ears. We did tubes for my son and removal of tubes for my daughter with Dr Edmunds and she was great from the start until the end! She made us feel very comfortable as parents going through with the procedures!
    Omaha, Ne — Feb 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ann Edmunds, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417995192
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Nebraska Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Edmunds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmunds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edmunds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edmunds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edmunds works at OMAHA EAR, NOSE and THROAT CLINIC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Edmunds’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmunds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmunds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmunds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmunds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

