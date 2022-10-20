Overview

Dr. Ann Domask, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Domask works at Memorial Village Sinus And Hearing in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.