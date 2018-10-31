Dr. Ann D'Heureux-Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Heureux-Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann D'Heureux-Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann D'Heureux-Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.
Locations
-
1
OB GYN Specialists1551 CLAY ST, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 644-5371Wednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Women s Care Florida OB GYN Specialists1115 Wellness Way, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 644-5371
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. D'Heureux is the absolute best doctor I have ever had. She has always taken care of me and is now taking care of my daughter.
About Dr. Ann D'Heureux-Jones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1275537110
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland
- Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Heureux-Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Heureux-Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Heureux-Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Heureux-Jones has seen patients for Amniocentesis, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Heureux-Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Heureux-Jones speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Heureux-Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Heureux-Jones.
