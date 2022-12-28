Dr. Ann Chuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Chuang, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Chuang, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center
Dr. Chuang works at
Locations
Jersey City Office377 Jersey Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (609) 204-5357
Florham Park Office83 Hanover Rd Ste 260, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (844) 973-0002Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chuang is patient focused, has excellent bedside manner and really takes time with her patients. She gets to know you personally and understand your situation outside of your health condition. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing breast care.
About Dr. Ann Chuang, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chuang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.