Overview

Dr. Ann Camac, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Camac works at Lahey Outpatient Center, Lexington in Lexington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.