Dr. Bogan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Bogan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Bogan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Locations
Ann M Bogan MD851 Fremont Ave Ste 108, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 853-1020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bogan is compassionate, authentic, honest, and ultimately extraordinarily helpful and effective. She has helped me in so many ways and my life is better as a result of my having worked with her. She engages, listens well, and remembers what I have told her, which, in my experience is not the case with many doctors. She also has a sense of humor and is an incredibly good and decent person.
About Dr. Ann Bogan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1629122296
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Hospital
- Stanford University
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogan.
