Dr. Ann Miller Blake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller Blake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Miller Blake, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Miller Blake, MD is a Dermatologist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Kansas City, Ks.
Dr. Miller Blake works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood11550 Granada St Fl 2, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller Blake?
Dr Blake is timely, professional AND has interest in understanding questions and providing valuable feedback/answers. Her nurse was compassionate as well.
About Dr. Ann Miller Blake, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1750655585
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center, Oklahoma City, Ok
- Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago, Il
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Kansas City, Ks
- University Of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, In
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller Blake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller Blake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller Blake works at
Dr. Miller Blake has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller Blake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
726 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller Blake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.