Dr. Ann Miller Blake, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (724)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ann Miller Blake, MD is a Dermatologist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Kansas City, Ks.

Dr. Miller Blake works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood
    11550 Granada St Fl 2, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 451-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    • Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Cigna
    Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 726 ratings
    Patient Ratings (726)
    5 Star
    (600)
    4 Star
    (72)
    3 Star
    (23)
    2 Star
    (10)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr Blake is timely, professional AND has interest in understanding questions and providing valuable feedback/answers. Her nurse was compassionate as well.
    — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Ann Miller Blake, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1750655585
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center, Oklahoma City, Ok
    • Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago, Il
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Kansas City, Ks
    • University Of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, In
    • Dermatology
