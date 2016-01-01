Dr. Ann Batista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Batista, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Batista, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC.
Dr. Batista works at
Locations
Tanglewood Park Physicians6915 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 619-8685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ann Batista, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batista accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Batista using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Batista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batista works at
