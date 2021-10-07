Overview

Dr. Ann Ballen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Ballen works at Kendall Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.