Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM

Podiatry
5 (428)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Anderson works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Allentown Family Foot Care
    2414 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 424-0335
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Keryflex Nail Restoration Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Shock Wave Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 428 ratings
    Patient Ratings (428)
    5 Star
    (423)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 27, 2022
    very pleased with all aspects
    Jason E. — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275518854
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
