Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Allentown Family Foot Care2414 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 424-0335Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
very pleased with all aspects
About Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1275518854
Education & Certifications
- INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
428 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.