Dr. Ann Allie, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Allie works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.