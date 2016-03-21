Dr. Anmol Mahal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anmol Mahal, MD
Overview
Dr. Anmol Mahal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Mahal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of Fremont Inc.39225 State St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 794-1990
-
2
Fremont Ambulatory Surgery Center39350 Civic Center Dr Ste 100, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 793-4987
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahal?
I have been Dr. Mahal's patient since 1991. Medical history, many major surgeries, Dr. has treated my many varied and difficult conditions to diagnose & treat. His skill and wonderful compassion and expertise is the reason I'm here today. My husband agrees completely with that statement and has said so often. Dr.'s wonderful,concerned staff has worked me in same day many times over the years.
About Dr. Anmol Mahal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1609931526
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Med Sch
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cmdnj-Newark
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahal works at
Dr. Mahal has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahal speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.