Dr. Anmol Mahal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Mahal works at Medical Associates Of Fremont in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.