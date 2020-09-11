Dr. Anmar Razak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anmar Razak, MD
Overview
Dr. Anmar Razak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
MSU Health Care Neurology & Ophthalmology804 Service Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824 Directions (517) 353-8122
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was referred to Dr Razak for a brain aneurysm. I could not have had a better doctor! From the first visit to the surgery to the follow up care, he was caring, thorough, and provided me excellent care.
About Dr. Anmar Razak, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154545853
Education & Certifications
- Sparrow Hosp/ Mi State Univ
- Sparrow Hosp/Mich State U
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
