Overview

Dr. Anmar Mansour, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mansour works at Emergency & Acute Care Medical Corp. in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.