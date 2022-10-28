Dr. Anmar Mansour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anmar Mansour, MD
Overview
Dr. Anmar Mansour, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Baghdad, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mansour works at
Locations
Emergency & Acute Care Medical Corp.7695 Cardinal Ct Ste 370, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 277-1599
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns3003 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mansour has been my OB-GYN for a couple years now, and I am always pleased with her efficiency and professionalism. Her staff is also professional and friendly. She runs a busy clinic, but she makes time to answer my questions and offer advice.
About Dr. Anmar Mansour, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1881617884
Education & Certifications
- University of Baghdad, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansour accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansour works at
Dr. Mansour speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.