Dr. Song has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anly Song, MD
Dr. Anly Song, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GUILIN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / KWANGSI PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Song works at
Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 295-4000
Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center1515 Newell Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 295-4050
The Permanente Medical Group Inc1800 Harrison St Fl 7, Oakland, CA 94612 Directions (925) 295-4000
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Song was great! She was personable. She had reviewed everything about my history and explained everything about my situation in very clear and concise detail. Before she even came in the room she had already come up with a complete plan of care and involved me in that plan. She gave me clear explanations of what we would do now and what we would do in the future to manage my situation. I can’t speak to other people’s experiences but mine was certainly very positive. I would highly recommend her.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093893166
- GUILIN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / KWANGSI PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Song works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.