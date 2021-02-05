Dr. Ankush Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankush Kalra, MD
Overview
Dr. Ankush Kalra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Kalra works at
Locations
-
1
Castle Rock3911 Ambrosia St Ste 201, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalra?
Doctor was very informative and knowledgeable! Was concerned that I understood what was going on and answered all my questions!
About Dr. Ankush Kalra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1811332364
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalra accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalra works at
Dr. Kalra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.