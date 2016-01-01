Overview

Dr. Ankush Gulati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital



They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.