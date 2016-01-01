Dr. Ankush Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankush Gulati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ankush Gulati, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3227 Lee Blvd Ste D, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 303-4550
-
2
Bma South Fort Myers9400 Gladiolus Dr Ste 200, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 274-3681
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ankush Gulati, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1265445654
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gulati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gulati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.