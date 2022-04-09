Dr. Ankur Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Varma, MD
Overview
Dr. Ankur Varma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Varma works at
Locations
-
1
University of Texas-houston Medical School6431 Fannin St # 4170, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 500-6113
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varma?
We were very impressed with Dr. Varma.
About Dr. Ankur Varma, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1194073015
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA / R.G. KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varma accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varma works at
Dr. Varma speaks Bengali.
Dr. Varma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.