Dr. Ankur Shah, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ankur Shah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Shah works at Novant Health Pediatrics Blakeney in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Pediatrics Blakeney
    Novant Health Pediatrics Blakeney
9224 Ardrey Kell Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277
(704) 951-1316

Viral Infection
Fever
Immunization Administration
Viral Infection
Fever
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Infection
Fever
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Febrile Convulsion
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 09, 2020
    Dr. Shah is EXCELLENT! Always on top of it and extremely kind.
    Natasha Brown — Feb 09, 2020
    About Dr. Ankur Shah, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Male
    • 1638376528
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Dr. Ankur Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Novant Health Pediatrics Blakeney in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Shah's profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
