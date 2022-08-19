See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Ankur Sarkar, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ankur Sarkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX.

Dr. Sarkar works at Entrust Immediate Care in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Entrust Immediate Care
    9778 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 468-7845

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Sinusitis
Influenza (Flu)
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Influenza (Flu)
Sinusitis

Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Sarkar is a very good doctor....he is knowledgable and experienced....I am 74, have had several doctors in the past, and I MUCH prefer Sarkar as my primary care physician...great "bedside" manner... he has me feeling great!
    Senior Citizen PCP — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Ankur Sarkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205869633
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Vernon Hosp/Westchester Co Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Montefiore Mt Vernon Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
