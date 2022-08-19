Overview

Dr. Ankur Sarkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX.



Dr. Sarkar works at Entrust Immediate Care in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.