Dr. Ankur Sandhu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Fredericksburg Nephrology Associates4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 335, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 210-3846
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
