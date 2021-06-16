Dr. Ankur Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Patel, MD
Dr. Ankur Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Covina, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Citrus Valley Health Partners / Emanate Health1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 200, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 918-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel was so patient, kind and comprehensive. He spent time with me reviewing options, explaining the process and steps to be taken in the weeks ahead. His demeanor made me feel I was the only appt for the day. All the staff was friendly and I will absolutely recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Ankur Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1255697686
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- UCLA
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.