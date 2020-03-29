Dr. Ankur Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ankur Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Locations
Gastrointestinal & Liver Disease Center Pllc9305 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 610-6100
- 2 14620 W Encanto Blvd Ste 100, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (480) 610-6100
Southwest Kidney Institute Plc7362 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (480) 610-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is super nice! He is very knowledgeable and takes his time to explain everything.
About Dr. Ankur Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043405301
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Acidosis and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
