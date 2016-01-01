Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Ankur Mehta Plastic Surgery1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (361) 494-1164
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Burn Reconstruction Fellowship-Shriners Hospital For Children-Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University Of Texas-Austin, B.A
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.