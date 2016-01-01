See All Plastic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at Ankur Mehta Plastic Surgery in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ankur Mehta Plastic Surgery
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 494-1164

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Implant Malposition
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Implant Malposition

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English, Spanish
  • 1518161199
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Pediatric Burn Reconstruction Fellowship-Shriners Hospital For Children-Galveston
  • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
  • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
  • University Of Texas-Austin, B.A
  • Plastic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mehta works at Ankur Mehta Plastic Surgery in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mehta’s profile.

40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

