Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ankur Mehta, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
TX Spine & Joint8830 Long Point Rd Ste 502, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (346) 423-3201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
From day 1, the Dr made me feel comfortable & explained everything he would do & listened to my concerns.
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- Loyola University Chicago
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
250 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
