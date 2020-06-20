Overview

Dr. Ankur Mehta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Methuen, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.