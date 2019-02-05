Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ankur Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Ankur Jain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Glenn M. L. Pang MD Inc2226 Liliha St Ste 405, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 533-1708
Kaiser Permanente Medical Center3288 Moanalua Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 432-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jain is thorough , personable and highly professional. He clearly is very experienced however with a very good approach. This is comforting for patient and family / friends. He teaches and his patience shows
About Dr. Ankur Jain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.