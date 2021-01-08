Overview

Dr. Ankur Goyal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goyal works at Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.