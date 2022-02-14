Dr. Ankur Gosalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Gosalia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ankur Gosalia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wexford, PA.
Dr. Gosalia works at
Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Pain Physicians119 Vip Dr Ste G015, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 533-2202
-
2
Pittsburgh Pain - Ellwood Office1677 Route 65, Ellwood City, PA 16117 Directions (412) 533-2202Tuesday7:45am - 4:00pm
-
3
Ohio Valley Professional Services500 Pine Hollow Rd, Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136 Directions (412) 777-6400
-
4
Association of Specialty Physicians Inc.1030 Beaner Hollow Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (412) 533-2202
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gosalia?
I have been a patient of Dr. Gosalia's for about 5 years or so and I must say that after appointments at 3 or 4 other pain clinics, I have finally found what I need. I have a condition known as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. It has left me with extreme pain, mainly in my back and legs. That, combined with partial paralysis after a surgery and severe scoliosis has left me with rather complex pain issues. Dr. Gosalia has been able to help me where others have failed! I am so glad I found him and this pain clinic!
About Dr. Ankur Gosalia, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1306935036
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gosalia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gosalia accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gosalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gosalia works at
Dr. Gosalia has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gosalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gosalia speaks Gujarati.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosalia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.