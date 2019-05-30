Overview

Dr. Ankur Goel, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emanuel Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Goel works at Augusta Surgical Group in Augusta, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.