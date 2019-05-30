Dr. Ankur Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Goel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ankur Goel, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emanuel Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.
Locations
Jay Newton Bates Jr. M.d.1430 Harper St Ste B, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-5451
Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates1348 Walton Way Ste 6500, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-2118Monday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
University Hosp Trans Care Uni1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 774-2565
Middle Georgia Colorectal LLC102 Hospital Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 333-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanuel Medical Center
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor!
About Dr. Ankur Goel, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
