Overview

Dr. Ankoor Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.



Dr. Shah works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX, Sugar Land, TX, Livingston, TX and Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.