Overview

Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Cardiology in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.