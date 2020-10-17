See All Interventional Cardiologists in Glen Ridge, NJ
Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (136)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Cardiology in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group Cardiology
    311 Bay Ave Ste 100, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-9250
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hypertension

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radial Catheterization Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Oct 17, 2020
    Dr. Patel is one of the best people you will ever meet. Humble and selfless. He cares about his patients and treats us as if we are family. Nowadays it is hard to come by a doctor that really listens to you and cares about your OVERALL well-being. He builds meaningful relationships with his patients and doesn't treat you like a number. I would recommend him to anyone and everyone. Dr. Patel's staff is also very friendly and welcoming, and we have established a great relationship with them over the years.
    About Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1184820557
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    • New York University
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Cardiology in Glen Ridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

