Overview

Dr. Ankit Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baroda Med Coll/SSG Hosp and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Ocean Renal Associates in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Kidney Infection, Acute and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.