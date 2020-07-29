Overview

Dr. Ankit Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Patel works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Spinal Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.