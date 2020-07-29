Dr. Ankit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankit Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ankit Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Patel works at
Ut Southwestern Clinical Center At Los Colinas6121 N State Highway 161 Ste 300, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (469) 647-4706
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2080
Shelley B. Ramos M.d.p.a.701 Tuscan Dr Ste 200, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 401-3200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've met with Dr. Patel 4 times, once for a procedure. I find him attentive, a good listener, asks relevant questions, and answers questions to my satisfaction. He also makes eye contact while you're speaking and when speaking to you - pet peeve=so many docs don't - and is genuinely about the best way to approach your concerns.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1548404411
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
