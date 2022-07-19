Dr. Ankit Patel, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankit Patel, DMD
Dr. Ankit Patel, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in South Elgin, IL.
Dental Care of South Elgin342 Randall Rd, South Elgin, IL 60177 Directions (630) 866-9388Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
I and my family have been going there for 5 years and it's always been good
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1093372021
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.