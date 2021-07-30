See All Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Ankit Desai, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (31)
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ankit Desai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Desai works at Florida Plastic Surgery Group in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Advanced Dermatology
    14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 407, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 262-3372
    Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1301 W Palm Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 202-7300
    Uab Neurosurgery
    510 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-3245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 30, 2021
    I had breast surgery many years ago for cancer. About 15 years later, the implants leaked and my breasts had been repaired by another physician in another city. Dr. Desai repaired the damage beautifully, and corrected some other skin problems on my breast. I would highly recommend him. He is an excellent surgeon!
    Sandy F. — Jul 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ankit Desai, MD
    About Dr. Ankit Desai, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932302387
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • University of Florida
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

