Dr. Ankit Desai, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (73)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ankit Desai, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/ Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at Windy City Retina in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Windy City Retina
    15905 S Frederick St Ste 105, Plainfield, IL 60586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 714-9115
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr. Ankit Desai is great doc. He was very friendly and made me feel extremely comfortable. He took the time to listen to all my concerns and explain things. I highly recommend Dr. Ankit Desai to people with vision issues.
    About Dr. Ankit Desai, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1346553450
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hlth System
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • North Shore U Hosp
    • Chicago Medical School/ Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science
    • Illinois Institute Of Techology
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

