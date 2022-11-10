Dr. Ankit Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankit Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ankit Desai, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/ Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Windy City Retina15905 S Frederick St Ste 105, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (815) 714-9115Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ankit Desai is great doc. He was very friendly and made me feel extremely comfortable. He took the time to listen to all my concerns and explain things. I highly recommend Dr. Ankit Desai to people with vision issues.
About Dr. Ankit Desai, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- North Shore U Hosp
- Chicago Medical School/ Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science
- Illinois Institute Of Techology
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Floaters, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.