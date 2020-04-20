Dr. Ankit Bharat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bharat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankit Bharat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ankit Bharat, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Christian Medical College (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bharat works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 2140, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-3800
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B305, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (312) 695-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bharat?
The most incredible, skilled, Brilliant and passionate surgeon I have ever met
About Dr. Ankit Bharat, MD
- Thoracic Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1003852419
Education & Certifications
- Washington University of St. Louis / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Christian Medical College (India)
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bharat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bharat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bharat works at
Dr. Bharat has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bharat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bharat speaks Dutch.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bharat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bharat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.