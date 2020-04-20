Overview

Dr. Ankit Bharat, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Christian Medical College (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bharat works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.