See All Psychiatrists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD

Psychiatry
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Chandran works at Behavioral Health at Washington Township in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health at Washington Township
    443 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Personality Disorders
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Personality Disorders
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chandran?

Jun 12, 2021
She is the best Psychiatrist I have ever had! After fourteen years of being misdiagnosed with Schizoaffective disorder from a previous doctor, she diagnosed me with psychosis with traumatic brain Injury and now I am on the right medication and right dosage and have the right diagnosis! She saved my life!
Kristine Hansen — Jun 12, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chandran to family and friends

Dr. Chandran's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chandran

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD.

About Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093781114
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chandran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chandran works at Behavioral Health at Washington Township in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chandran’s profile.

Dr. Chandran has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ankila Chandran, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.