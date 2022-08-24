Overview

Dr. Ankesh Nigam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Nigam works at Albany Medical Center Ent in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Biliary Atresia, Pancreatic Cancer and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.