Overview

Dr. Anjum Rana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GRAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Rana works at Mercer Asthma & Allergy & Immunology Center in Princeton, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.