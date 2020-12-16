Dr. Anjum Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjum Rana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjum Rana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Princeton, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GRAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Mercer Asthma & Allergy & Immunology Center144 Undercliff Ter, Princeton, WV 24740 Directions (304) 425-0120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing doctor, she is compassionate, professional, she has great bed side manners. I would recommend her to anyone.. she cares about her patients and nt the money..
About Dr. Anjum Rana, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1780683961
Education & Certifications
- GRAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
