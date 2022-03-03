Dr. Anjum Koreishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koreishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjum Koreishi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjum Koreishi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Koreishi works at
Locations
-
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koreishi?
Always Awesome 10 star General Dr. Koreish is in an extremely busy clinic, There have been times that I wanted to give up and leave because of the wait time. If he hears I am leaving he will stop, find me and tell me how sorry he is and to please do not leave. People have to understand when you have a clinic like this it will take up to an hour at times. Once you become a patient, you get to know the days to come, and days not to come. IMO. This doctor is genuinely dedicated to his craft and puts his patients always first. However, even after the wait, you will see once you are his focus as a patient you are elevated into his heaven of utter knowledge, along with displaying the perfect bed side manner. Yep you will fall in love. Men and Women just love this doctor. Thank you Dr. Koreishi for all the attention and love and guidance that you have assisted me with thru these years.
About Dr. Anjum Koreishi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1780975888
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University of Colorado Hospital
- State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koreishi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koreishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koreishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koreishi works at
Dr. Koreishi has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koreishi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koreishi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koreishi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koreishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koreishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.