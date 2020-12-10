Overview

Dr. Anjum Iqbal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Iqbal works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.