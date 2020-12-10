Dr. Anjum Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjum Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anjum Iqbal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital Region Orthopaedics1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?
I've been Dr. Iqbal's patient for several years. Right from the start, he was knowledgeable and helpful. After trying everything for upper and lower back pain for over 20 years, one injection from Dr. I stopped the pain for over a year! It's important when reading and writing reviews to differentiate between the doctor and the practice itself. While this medical group has improved overall lately, I have had many problems with the reception and other staff in the past. However, Dr. Iqbal has always been a skilled, gifted doctor. I would not let anyone else do an injection on my spine.
About Dr. Anjum Iqbal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982699021
Education & Certifications
- ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iqbal speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.