Dr. Anjum Bux, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Harrison Memorial Hospital.
Bux Pain Management217 S 3rd St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 239-2020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Harrison Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
dr bux has went above and beyond to help me control my pain he has always been caring and a great listener
- Pain Management
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1235162991
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
