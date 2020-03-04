Overview

Dr. Anjum Bux, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Harrison Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bux works at Ephraim Mcdowell Pain Management in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylitis and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.